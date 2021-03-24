VHS softball returns to play, light up scoreboard

There was no letdown after the long layoff for The Villages High School softball team.
In playing their first game in two weeks following spring break, the Buffalo showed no signs of rust in a 17-2 victory in four innings over Lake Weir on Tuesday night at VHS.
The Villages (5-3 overall) pounded out 16 hits and also drew eight walks at the plate, extending its win streak to an even four games.
“We talked about going into the break on a three-game winning streak, and what we’d need to do to make it four coming out of it,” said VHS head coach Mary Pinkowski. “We came in for a few days over break to work on some things and they put them to use tonight. If we can stay disciplined and focused on the little things like that, we’re going to be OK.”
