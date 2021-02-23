VHS softball falters late to Lecanto in home loss

The Villages High School’s Reilly Dulin, left, reaches to catch the ball on first base and get Lecanto’s Kayla Bilbey out in Monday’s game at The Villages High School. The Buffalo lost 11-6.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

One bad inning negated what could’ve been one good comeback for The Villages High School softball team on Monday night.

The Buffalo rallied from an early deficit for a tie through five innings, before stumbling in the final frame en route to an 11-6 loss to Lecanto at VHS.

The Villages (1-1 overall) gave up three first-inning runs and later found itself trailing 5-2 entering the home half of the fifth, but fought back with three runs of its own to knot the contest at 5-5.

The visiting Panthers (2-0) put up the biggest crooked number of the night in their final swings, however, tallying six runs on five hits — while taking advantage of three VHS errors and a wild pitch in the inning — to swipe the victory late.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.