VHS snaps skid thanks to Hernandez hat trick

Claribel Hernandez has been one of The Villages High School girls soccer team’s best offensive players since she first set foot on the pitch as a middle-schooler. But, with her team in need of a win Thursday night, she took some inspiration from one of her classmates — Zach Bovelsky of the VHS boys team.
“I knew I had speed, but watching the boys games earlier, seeing Zach, it had motivated me a lot because the way he finishes has taught me,” Hernandez said.
Whether he realized it or not, Bovelsky is clearly a good teacher as Hernandez recorded three goals in the Buffalo’s 4-2 win over district rival Taylor (Pierson) Thursday night at The H.G. Morse Range.
“For Claribel to get three goals tonight was a huge plus for us,” said head coach Madison Taylor. “It’ll give her confidence coming into the next games.”
