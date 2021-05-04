VHS returns to the gridiron

Preparations for Friday nights in the fall began beneath a sun-drenched springtime sky on Monday afternoon at The Villages High School.
The Buffalo football team opened its spring cycle with its first full on-field workout, participating in a number of team and individual position group drills.
VHS, which finished 6-1 in a shortened and pandemic-delayed season a year ago, donned helmets — but no pads — in the first official practice since last November.
“There’s no doubt it’s an exciting time for our program,” said Richard Pettus, who is set to serve his 19th season as head football coach come August. “Our kids have been excited and looking forward to it, and I know our coaches have been, too. We’ve really looked forward to getting back out here and hopefully getting back to some normalcy.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.