VHS returns to the gridiron

Today

Partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.