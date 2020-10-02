VHS ready For battle with Trinity Catholic

Though just three weeks into the season, The Villages High School football team — with question marks and uncertainty aplenty — is set to face its biggest inquiry yet. To contend or to pretend? The Buffalo (2-0 overall) have their first opportunity to make a case for the former tonight, as they hit the road to battle fellow unbeaten Trinity Catholic (2-0) in Ocala. And after pulling off a stunning upset for its first win against the Celtics in program history last fall, VHS is anticipating every bit of the word “battle” in trying to replicate the feat. “There’s no question it’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus said. “Trinity Catholic is the first team we’ve faced so far that’s really sound in all three phases, and I’m sure they feel good about their kids right now just like we do ours.
