VHS ready for annual intrasquad scrimmage

The scoreboard will be turned on tonight at The H.G. Morse Range.
What it reads at the end of The Villages High School football team’s annual intrasquad scrimmage, however, will likely be irrelevant.
The 2021 Green and Gold Game is set to kick off at
6 p.m. this evening at VHS, as members of the Buffalo football program square off against one another in their first game-like experience since last November.
“I think it’s something that’s become really valuable to us and our program,” said VHS head football coach Richard Pettus. “We’re in full game mode when it comes to the Green and Gold (Game). We’ll have a pregame meal and we’ll go through pregame warmups, and we’ll do everything we’d do for a Friday night in the fall.
“And that’s what it is — it’s a dress rehearsal for what we want to do in the fall.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
