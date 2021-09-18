VHS pulls upset of East Lake

Drenched by rain, slowed by a lack of self-discipline and facing a second-half deficit against the largest opponent in program history, Richard Pettus went into his bag of tricks.
And the longtime head coach might’ve made the call that changes the entire trajectory of the 2021 season for The Villages High School football team in the process.
A successful fake punt late in the third quarter turned a four-point hole into an eventual three-point upset victory for the Buffalo, as VHS outlasted Class 8A East Lake (Tarpon Springs) for a 28-25 win on Friday night at The H.G. Morse Range.
Facing a fourth-and-long from their own 36 and trailing 17-14, a 64-yard touchdown pass from quarterback-turned-upback Brandon Kennard to Alvon Isaac on the fake punt halted a run of 17 unanswered points by the Eagles — ultimately flipping the script in VHS’ favor.
