VHS offense flexes muscle in opener

For the better part of the last six months, The Villages High School football team wasn’t sure what it was preparing for. A full season, half-season and no season at all were equally on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But when the candles high atop The H.G. Morse Range finally lit on Friday night, the Buffalo made certain to take advantage of the lapse in uncertainty. VHS found the end zone on all five of its first-quarter possessions and never looked back, as the Buffalo throttled visiting Crescent City 50-0 — good for the largest margin of victory in a season-opening win in program history. The Buffalo jumped out to a 37-0 lead through one quarter, and the teams agreed to finish the remainder of the contest beneath a running clock played before a socially-distanced crowd at VHS.
“Coming in, I felt as if we should be grateful and blessed that football season is here — and I think we showed tonight that we are,” said VHS head coach Richard Pettus. “It’s a great win for our program, but we know we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get better week-to-week, but I’m proud of where we started tonight.”
