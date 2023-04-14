VHS makes quick work of Mount Dora

The Villages High School girls softball team showed no mercy Thursday night.
Haylee Cleveland drove in Madison Strickland with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to provide the final run as the Buffalo cruised to a 13-3 mercy-rule victory over Mount Dora at the VHS softball Complex.
“I think we did great,” said freshman Layla Farrish, who went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs. “We came together as a team after the first inning of being down. We got our energy back up and got some great hits up at bat.”
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
