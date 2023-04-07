VHS lefty is all right, strikes out 13 in win

It didn’t take long for Tommy Jacques to feel strong on the mound Thursday night.
“Probably that first inning,” Jacques said with a smile. “Probably that first strikeout in the first inning — that’s when I knew.”
That first strikeout to Lecanto leadoff hitter Garrett Pitzer set the tone for a masterful performance out of Jacques, who tallied 13 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout to lift The Villages High School baseball team to a 4-0 win over the visiting Panthers.
The Buffalo (9-10) scored four runs in the fourth inning in support of the junior left-hander, as Jacques allowed just one hit over seven frames to give VHS its second shutout victory in as many nights.
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.