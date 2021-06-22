VHS kicks off 20th youth football camp

The next wave of potential Buffalo took the field Monday morning at VHS.
The Villages High School football team kicked off its 20th annual youth football camp, as more than 50 campers were welcomed to The H.G. Morse Range for the first of three days of instruction.
Participants worked through a variety of drills and activities, including an NFL Combine-like workout and a punt, pass and kick competition.
“We’re promoting our football program and our school, but it’s really all about building relationships and making memories,” said VHS head football coach Richard Pettus. “We’re hopefully looking at the future of our program, too. We have kids now on our varsity team who participated in this camp when they were younger, and it’s something that we’ve really enjoyed hosting for 20 years now.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.