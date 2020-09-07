VHS Interact Club collects, donates sanitation supplies

Villages High School student clubs have to decide how they will conduct virtual membership drives this school year, but the Interact Club already had its first service project.
For its Back to School Sanitation Drive, the club collected and delivered three large bins of sanitation supplies for the 4th and 5th Grade Center at The Villages Charter School during the first week of the school year.
“We want to make sure every student and teacher and classroom has what they need and it’s a safe environment all around,” said Interact Club President Kailee Spell, 16, a junior.
Through the Rotary Club of The Villages, the Interact members reached out to the community, through churches, at recreation centers and from families, said Teresa Wickers, youth services adviser for the Rotary Club. They collected paper towels, spray cleaners, antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, tissues, face shields and other supplies to deliver to teachers.
