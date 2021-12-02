VHS hosts busy month of athletic events

The weather is cooling down, but the high school sports action is ready to heat up in The Villages, as the community welcomes some of the state’s top football and basketball players this month. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is set to host a trio of marquee athletic events this month at The Villages High School. The community will host “The Showcase,” a daylong basketball outing with four games scheduled, this Saturday inside the VHS Athletic Center, before giving way to the 66th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic on Dec. 22 at The H.G. Morse Range. The busy month concludes with the Battle at The Villages from Dec. 27-29, with the eight-team boys hoops tournament boasting the strongest field in its eight-year history.
