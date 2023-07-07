VHS graduate returns to area as youth pastor

Brycen Holt is a self-described Villages Charter School “lifer,” starting in kindergarten and graduating from the Villages Charter High School in 2019.
“If you asked me my favorite memory at the charter school, I’d be talking for hours,” said Holt, who recently returned to the area to serve as the new youth pastor at Family Church Sumter. “There were so many teachers that impacted my life in a positive way. It was so memorable.”
Holt also had time to play on the VHS baseball team and be an active participant in the First Baptist Church of Wildwood’s youth group, which was led at the time by Justin Davis.
