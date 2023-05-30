VHS golfer tees it up at pro-am

The last time Katie Allen played an event at Mission Inn Resort & Club, it was last November against some of the best high school golfers in Florida at the Class 2A State Championship.
On Thursday, The Villages High School player teed it up with one of the best golfers on the LPGA’s developmental circuit in a pro-am ahead of the Inova Mission Inn Championship.
Allen, a rising sophomore, played in a foursome with French pro Agathe Laisné, currently No. 3 on the Epson Tour’s money list, along with Lily Dunn and Isabella Weaver of Tavares High School.
“It’s really fun for all the girls and me, just to watch a professional play her game and watch their tournament tomorrow,” Allen said.
