VHS Golden Girls get ready for a new season

The 55 Golden Girls have been learning new dance routines in a three-day camp at Villages High School in hopes they will get to perform them at football games this fall.
“We’re preparing for anything that comes our way,” said Shelly Warren, the new Golden Girls Spirit Squad director and dance instructor. “That’s the motto this year.”
Normally, the 24 varsity and 31 junior varsity dancers would have gone to Stetson University with other teams for a sleep-away camp with the Universal Dance Association and other teams. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, overnight camps have been canceled.
