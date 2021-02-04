VHS girls top Hernando, advance to championship

With its second dominating performance in as many nights, The Villages High School girls basketball team punched its postseason ticket Wednesday evening.
The Buffalo kept up their winning ways with yet another lopsided victory in the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament, slamming down visiting Hernando, 59-27, in a semifinal matchup inside the VHS Athletic Center.
Junior Renae Brant and sophomore Zoe Tennell each scored a game-high 14 points for The Villages, while junior Emily Calkins registered 12 points — all coming from behind the 3-point line — in the win.
“We’ve committed ourselves to playing as a team and fighting until the end,” Calkins said. “There’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point and a lot of effort put in behind the scenes that people don’t see, and that’s what got us to this point.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.