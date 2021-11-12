VHS girls plan to have fun, ‘Hope for the best’ at State

Bobby Green was very clear about what The Villages High School girls golf team’s goal should be this fall. From the first practice in mid-August, the fourth-year head coach set the standard at making the state tournament. Come today at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, that lofty expectation for a young Buffalo squad will be realized. VHS is set to make its sixth appearance at the Florida High School Golf State Championships in program history, qualifying after finishing third at Class 2A-Region 3 event last week in Orlando.
