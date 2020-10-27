VHS girls hoops opens practice with continuity

For the first time in three years, The Villages High School girls basketball team finally has some stability.
And if the first practice of the season was any indication, the Buffalo are going to be much improved because of it.
The Villages took to the hardwood for its first official practice of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday inside the VHS Athletic Center, led by second-year coach Marquez Porter — marking the first time since 2017 that the program returns its head coach from the previous year.
Porter was flanked by seven returning players, as the Buffalo held a full team workout ahead of their opener three weeks from the day — hosting Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on Nov. 16.
