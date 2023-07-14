VHS girls hoops exceeding coaches’ high expectations

Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.