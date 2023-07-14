VHS girls hoops exceeding coaches’ high expectations

The Villages High School Girls’ Basketball team exceeded expectations this summer, compiling a stellar 7-1 record throughout various camps last month.
This includes perfect records at the UCF Team Camp (3-0) and the Eustis Summer League (2-0). The Buffalo’s only loss came in Gainesville Team Camp, where the squad went 2-1.
Its only loss came in overtime to Gainesville P.K. Yonge in a game where VHS didn’t play its normal man-to-man defensive structure, instead rolling out a 2-3 press zone. It’s used this defensive look in following games, albeit sparingly.
Despite the gaudy record, Buffalo coach Marquez Porter didn’t put much emphasis on winning. The coach acknowledges 7-1 is impressive regardless of circumstance, especially with such a young squad. But winning isn’t everything in his opinion.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.