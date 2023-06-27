VHS girls basketball has good run at camp

Despite a young roster featuring only a few upperclassmen, the The Villages High School girls’ basketball team has exceeded expectations this summer.
The Buffalo participated in Saturday’s UCF Team Camp, going 3-0 at the tournament.
“The girls came out with just straight intensity,” said Marquez Porter, VHS head coach. “They were ready to play, and it carried onto the court.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.