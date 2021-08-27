VHS Freshman is Water Ski National Champ - and so is her dad

Camryn Waters wasn't entirely sure how her teachers might react to missing the first week of her freshman year at The Villages High School.
Then again, it helps when you bring home a national title.
"They think it's cool," said Waters, whose flight of 91 feet easily claimed the gold medal in her age division at the U.S. Water Ski National Championships in Illinois.
