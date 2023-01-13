VHS falls on its home mat

The feeling that lingered throughout The Villages High School wrestling team’s locker room Thursday night was a sour one.
If longtime head coach Wayne Terry has his way, the aura of disappointment and despair will last all winter long.
The Buffalo were downed by visiting Weeki Wachee in the Class 1A-Region 2 Duals, falling 38-36 to finish in third place with the one-and-done result inside the VHS Athletic Center.
“I hope they feel this for the rest of the year,” Terry said after the defeat. “I want them to know how this feels and then, hopefully, they never want to feel it again.”
