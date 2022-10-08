VHS falls in road matchup against Mitchell

The Villages High School football team came out on the wrong side of a war of attrition Friday night in New Port Richey.
The Villages (2-3 overall) struggled to limit big plays defensively en route to 214 rushing yards allowed, while also forced to lean on junior tailback-turned-Wildcat-quarterback Alvon Isaac on offense after Bitting's first-half exit with a head injury.
