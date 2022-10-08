VHS falls in road matchup against Mitchell

Mitchell High School players try to stop Buffalo quarterback Danny Bitting during Friday night’s game. Bitting was hurt in the first half of the game with a head injury.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The Villages High School football team came out on the wrong side of a war of attrition Friday night in New Port Richey.

The Buffalo couldn't quite match the physicality of Mitchell in a 30-20 road loss, falling short in a gritty contest marred by an injury to VHS junior quarterback Danny Bitting.

The Villages (2-3 overall) struggled to limit big plays defensively en route to 214 rushing yards allowed, while also forced to lean on junior tailback-turned-Wildcat-quarterback Alvon Isaac on offense after Bitting's first-half exit with a head injury.

