VHS enjoys time of celebration

Somewhere at the intersection of red carpets and neon-yellow balls lies the annual Villages High School softball awards banquet. VHS impressed this season, finishing 18-6 and making the Class 3A playoffs. Several of the season’s most impactful Buffalo took home hardware at the annual banquet.
Outfielder Gracin Pulley was recognized with the Buffalo Pride Award, one of the school’s highest honors. The junior had an outstanding season, hitting .400 with 22 RBI in just 24 games. Pulley also scored 37 runs, tied for first on the team.
