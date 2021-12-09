VHS defense delivers as Goller goal holds up

Lilly Goller (8) of The Villages High School heads toward the Forest High School goal as Makenzie Dean tries to defend. Goller had the game’s only goal.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Offense was the story of The Villages High School’s early 2021 season after outscoring opponents 17-1 in its first two contests. Tuesday night, though, the Buffalo needed their defense. The back line came through for VHS in a 1-0 win over Forest (Ocala) at the H.G. Morse Range, preserving the narrow lead for more than 75 minutes. “Honestly, I think it made us stronger,” sophomore center back Emma Johnson said. “I think we thrive under pressure and I think we played really well.”

