VHS defense delivers as Goller goal holds up

Offense was the story of The Villages High School’s early 2021 season after outscoring opponents 17-1 in its first two contests. Tuesday night, though, the Buffalo needed their defense. The back line came through for VHS in a 1-0 win over Forest (Ocala) at the H.G. Morse Range, preserving the narrow lead for more than 75 minutes. “Honestly, I think it made us stronger,” sophomore center back Emma Johnson said. “I think we thrive under pressure and I think we played really well.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.