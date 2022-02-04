VHS cracks Tavares for 4A-District 5 title

Unable to make much of a dent in Tavares’ pack-’em-in defensive strategy, it was a frustrated Villages High School boys’ soccer team that trudged into halftime of Thursday night’s Class 4A-District 5 final.
Then came the frenzy.
Well, maybe a little more frenzy than anyone might have preferred.
Joao Ribeiro and Vidal Aguilar broke the drought with goals in the first six minutes after the break, and a dustup following a goalmouth collision left Tavares with just nine players for the final 20 minutes of a 3-0 triumph that gave VHS its third district title in the past four years.
