VHS cracks Tavares for 4A-District 5 title

Joel Hernandez (5), of The Villages High School, celebrates after a Payton Rausch corner kick for a goal against Tavares High School in the second half of Thursday’s Class 4A-District 5 championship.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Unable to make much of a dent in Tavares’ pack-’em-in defensive strategy, it was a frustrated Villages High School boys’ soccer team that trudged into halftime of Thursday night’s Class 4A-District 5 final.

Then came the frenzy.

Well, maybe a little more frenzy than anyone might have preferred.

Joao Ribeiro and Vidal Aguilar broke the drought with goals in the first six minutes after the break, and a dustup following a goalmouth collision left Tavares with just nine players for the final 20 minutes of a 3-0 triumph that gave VHS its third district title in the past four years.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.