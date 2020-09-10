VHS brings new offensive look into 2020 season

The Villages High School football team has a little more speed to burn on offense this fall.
And the Buffalo plan to take full advantage of it.
VHS is set to unveil a new offensive scheme in its season opener Friday night against Crescent City, shifting from a spread offense to a hybrid flexbone-formation look.
“We’re looking to be more versatile and use more of our speed at our disposal this fall,” said VHS 18th-year head coach Richard Pettus. “We’re wanting to get our best athletes on the field as much as possible. We feel like we’re superior and stronger at the skill positions this year than we have been in quite a while, and we’re going to try and take advantage of it.”
