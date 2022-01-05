VHS bounces back and cuts down Forest

The Villages High School girls basketball team desperately needed a win Tuesday night.
Mired in a four-game losing streak, the Buffalo returned home looking to right their proverbial ship.
They did just that — and convincingly so — against winless Forest (Ocala), bouncing back for a 65-27 victory inside the VHS Athletic Center.
Abby Duke recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Buffalo, while Evah Watterson also poured in 14 points and Re’Nae Brant added 13 in the win.
“It was really important for us to get a win tonight, and bounce back the way we did,” said VHS head coach Marquez Porter Jr. “We challenged ourselves last week down in Tampa, playing in a good tournament and playing good teams. While we lost three games, I think we learned a lot and it was good to see us put some of it to use.”
