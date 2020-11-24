VHS Blows Past Hernando In Season-opening rout

Moments before tipoff Monday night, Colt McDowell gathered The Villages High School boys basketball team and told them to take all of the season-opening contest against Hernando in.
It was a message received loud and clear by the Buffalo, who vowed to their head coach not to take anything — or any one game — for granted in a potentially volatile 2020-21 campaign.
The Villages made the most of its first regular-season opportunity on the hardwood, dominating throughout an 81-29 victory over Hernando before a 50% capacity crowd inside the VHS Athletic Center.
Senior guard Nasir Mann tallied 21 points — one of eight Buffalo to score six points or more — while VHS forced
24 turnovers defensively in the opener.
