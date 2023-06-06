VHS begins summer workouts

As is for almost every sport, if a team wants to win at the highest levels, the process begins in the offseason.
For a VHS football team that's in the process of restocking the proverbial shelves after losing a total of 60 players to graduation over the past three years; when it opens summer conditioning today one of the main goals will be identifying, teaching, and developing the next group of players that can power the program — now and later.
"When you lost players to graduation, it's bittersweet — you're happy that you had big group of kids finish their high school career but you're also looking at your roster and wondering about what your numbers will look like the next year,” said VHS coach Richard Pettus.
