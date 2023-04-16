VHS baseball goes mental this spring

Some two hours before first pitch, The Villages High School baseball team takes the field. But the Buffalo don’t have their gloves in hand, some aren’t even wearing a hat, and there’s not a single baseball to be found. There are no signs, no plays made and no dirt stirred. And this exact moment is where first-year head coach Alex Menendez believes VHS can find the edge needed to win.
In a pregame ritual brought to the Buffalo by its new skipper this spring, The Villages participates in what it calls “Mental Practice” — a brief period of silence, solitude and togetherness — traditionally held in the outfield grass before each home game.
