VHS athletes receive gold standard of care

Student-athletes at The Villages High School receive what the National Athletic Trainers’ Association proudly labels the “gold standard of care.”
That’s full-time, around-the-clock supervision by an on-site licensed and certified athletic trainer.
That level of care makes the Buffalo part of a minority across the Sunshine State.
Thanks to full-time licensed and certified athletic trainer Steve Zimmerman, The Villages High School bucks Florida’s trend of declining sports medicine care for prep athletes around the state.
