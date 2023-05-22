VHS athletes are heading to next level

With a couple quick strokes of the pen, two athletes from The Villages High School turned their athletic dreams into reality.
Zoe Tennell, coming off the most prolific season in VHS girls’ basketball history, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue her career at Daytona State College. In the same ceremony, wrestler Brett Wilke signed to continue to pursue that sport at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I’m proud of myself,” Tennell said, “and I’m glad I had the people to push me and keep me going.”
Tennell leaves with the Buffalo’s single-season scoring record, averaging a whopping 26.2 points in 2022-23 in carrying an injury-depleted team to the Class 4A-District 6 championship game before falling to Eustis.
