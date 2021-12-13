VHS art students build playhouses for area families

While too large to fit in a stocking or underneath a tree, playhouses will be ready on Christmas morning for 13 families this year.
Art students from The Villages High School were among the 108 volunteers who participated in Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter's third annual Jingle Build-Off event on Saturday in Tavares.
Community members and charitable organizations who enjoy playing Santa's elves have given the event major support over the past three years, said Lacie Himes, development director for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
Habitat chose each of the 13 families for specific reasons.
"Our goal is to work with community advocates who have a pulse on the hardships families are facing and can recommend families who would benefit from a gift of this kind," Himes said.
Along with The Villages High School, 12 other businesses, organizations and schools participated in the build-off.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.