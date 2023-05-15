VHA offers free golf cart safety clinic for Villagers

The Villages is home to more than 75,000 golf carts, which is why The Villages Homeowners Advocates believes it is important to keep Villagers safe on the streets.
The VHA offers a free golf cart safety clinic on the third Wednesday of the month at Colony Cottage Recreation, located at 510 Colony Blvd. The next two clinics are at 9 a.m. on May 17 and June 21.
During the clinic, people learn about golf cart maintenance, insurance, how to safely travel through intersections and tunnels, and other topics.
“Now, golf carts aren’t toys,” said Peter Russell, VHA president, during a New Residents Night in April.
