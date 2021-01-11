VHA Helping Hands looking for more volunteers

When Laura Lindsey stopped by the Villages Homeowners Advocates (VHA) Helping Hands to donate equipment her mother previously used, she never considered what it would be like to volunteer there.
That all changed about two years ago when the Village of Calumet Grove resident made the decision to take the plunge and lend a hand.
The Helping Hands program, sponsored by the VHA, provides durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers to residents in need. It loans them the free equipment from their inventory on an as-needed basis, then residents return the items when they no longer are needed.
The organization is in need of volunteers as well as medical equipment. The office is at 1104 Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
