VHA Foundation Committee awards grants to local nonprofits

Shouts of “bingo” quickly became not only a source of resident fun each month in The Villages, but also a key aspect of the fundraising strategy at the recently formed VHA Foundation Committee.
The affiliate of The Villages Homeowners Advocates, the community’s largest resident lifestyle club, now seeks charitable organizations to use the dollars it raises, said Vivian Stephens, the committee’s chairperson.
Grants are available in amounts from $50 to $500, she said.
“Anything helps,” said Stephens, of the Village of St. James. “It might not look like a lot, but it will make a difference.”
