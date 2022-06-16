VHA continues its tradition to welcome home new residents

New residents to The Villages are greeted by two things: a unique community, and an invitation from The Villages Homeowners Advocates to learn more about it.
The VHA’s New Resident Nights welcome and educate new Villagers, a 28-year tradition. That mission continues to be important as The Villages expands south of State Road 44.
Using data provided by The Villages, it’s estimated 7,437 new residents moved into Villages in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties from January 2021 to January 2022.
People who come to The Villages used to live somewhere they were settled and understood the community, said Peter Russell, VHA executive vice president. Then they go to a new place, a place where construction might still be going on around them.
