VHA Awards salute those invested in serving community

Volunteerism and community service are at the heart of the mission of The Villages Homeowners Advocates.
The VHA recognized individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond in giving back to the community during its annual awards night Wednesday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
“I’ll tell you, if you’re not volunteering, you really need to think about it,” said Bill Gottschalk, the recipient of the VHA Don Hahnfeldt Service Award. “There has to be something in this community that you would like to support. And believe me, you’ll get more satisfaction out of a couple hours a month than you’ll get anywhere else in your life. When a person turns around and says ‘Thank you’ because you helped them out, there’s nothing like it.”
