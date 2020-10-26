​Veterans wall recognizes those who’ve served

Though everybody got a chance to participate in creating the Veterans Wall of Honor, it was Bill Nisbet’s brainstorm that brought it to life.
As a previous resident at another facility, he thought fondly of its veterans wall and wanted to do something about creating one at Trinity Springs, where he’s now a resident.
Nisbet, who is a Navy veteran as a submariner, approached the chaplain at the facility to inquire about the possibility of making one.
“Every so often I’ll play a game of chess with him,” said Chuck Tabor, the chaplain. “We have a good relationship, and he asked me if I could help.”
