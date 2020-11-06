Veterans Tournament Honors Those Who Served

The first thing you hear from those playing in the annual Veterans Softball Tournament in The Villages is that it’s about the camaraderie. But it’s really about honoring those who have served our country.
The tournament will begin Sunday morning with Division 4 playing at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex and Division 5 plus a women’s team playing at Saddlebrook. The teams are broken up by branch of service, with women playing on a combined team. Last year, the women’s team won the Division 5 title.
One of those playing on the Division 5 Navy team this year is Wayne Lotsberg, who plays on the Sun Devils. All veterans’ service deserves to be honored, but Lotsberg’s record stands out.
He served as an aviator, flying A-4s and A-7s off carriers during two deployments to attack targets in North Vietnam. That country was known as the most heavily defended against air attack in the world. Lotsberg won three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two of them for assisting in the rescue of downed pilots.
