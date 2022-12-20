Veterans strengthen fellowship around softball

Camaraderie is extremely high in The Villages when it comes to softball, but there are a couple days every year where it somehow rises even higher.
That includes a couple of Sundays in November, when softball divisions around The Villages held championship games for their veterans tournaments.
Air Force 2 took home the title in the tournament for Divisions 1-3, Army 2 emerged victorious in the Division 4 tournament and the Lady Veterans claimed Division 5.
“It felt awesome,” said Lady Veterans leadoff hitter Pam Napoletano, of the Village of Poinciana. “We’ve been playing in it a long time. We hadn’t won it for a few years.”
The Lady Vets, made up of veterans from each of the Ladies divisions in the recreation league, took care of business in a 15-3 victory over Navy 1. After a 3-0 deficit midway through the first inning, the Lady Veterans answered with 15 unanswered runs.
