Alvin Corenblum was playing pool with other teenagers at a YMCA in Birmingham, Alabama, when he heard the news that Japan had bombed the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, decimating the U.S. Pacific Fleet in a surprise aerial attack that killed thousands. He and most of the other teens never had heard of Pearl Harbor and knew next to nothing about Japan. Regardless, the ones who were old enough immediately left the YMCA so they could go join the service. “There were hundreds of them trying to enlist,” recalled Corenblum, of Trinity Springs senior living community. “I don’t think we gave any thought to the political future, or anything else beyond that someone was going to pick a fight and could do this to the U.S.”
