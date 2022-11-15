Local veterans affected by toxic chemical exposure who want to know more or need help filing claims have an upcoming opportunity to have their concerns addressed.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages is hosting an informational town hall about Agent Orange from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
“The purpose of this town hall is to make veterans aware of their entitlements and how to apply for them,” said Pete Wagner, a board of directors member for VVA Chapter 1036. “It will also explain how these toxic chemicals have been passed on to their children and grandchildren.”
The event will feature several guest speakers who will address concerns, answer questions, share related information and help veterans file claims associated with Agent Orange and Burn Pit.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
