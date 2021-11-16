Veterans participate in softball experience

Veterans from all different military branches took to softball fields across The Villages on Sunday for a bit of competition and camaraderie.
Divisions 1-3, Division 4 and Division 5 each hosted tournaments for softball players who served.
At Saddlebrook Softball Complex, the Division 5-Knudson veterans squad emerged victorious over the Division 5 Navy veterans 18-3 in the tournament championship game.
“We had fun,” said Division 5 Navy manager Joe Rocco, of the Village of Bonita. “It was a good day for all of us. I just felt sorry for some of my teammates. I said, ‘Hey guys, win or lose we had fun today.’ And the main thing is we had fun talking to all the other veterans.’”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.