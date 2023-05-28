Veterans on Villages Honor Flight Mission 58 get welcome and challenge coin from Villager’s daughter-in-law

Even though Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton and retired Sgt. Richard Brown are related, it still meant the world to Brown when the three-star general hugged him in front of a sea of veterans during a Villages Honor Flight. During the recent mission on April 19, local veterans got a visit from Shipton, whose father-in-law, Brown, happened to be on the mission as a participant. Villages Honor Flight, a volunteer-run organization, takes local veterans on free trips to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials and monuments there.
