Veterans on Villages Honor Flight Mission 58 get welcome and challenge coin from Villager’s daughter-in-law

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton met with local veterans during Villages Honor Flight’s trip to Washington, D.C., in April. Shipton is the daughter-in-law of local veteran Richard Brown, who was part of mission 58.

 Submitted photo

Even though Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton and retired Sgt. Richard Brown are related, it still meant the world to Brown when the three-star general hugged him in front of a sea of veterans during a Villages Honor Flight. During the recent mission on April 19, local veterans got a visit from Shipton, whose father-in-law, Brown, happened to be on the mission as a participant. Villages Honor Flight, a volunteer-run organization, takes local veterans on free trips to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials and monuments there.

