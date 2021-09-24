Veterans offer PTSD help during Suicide Prevention Month

When Conrad Fischer left the Air Force, memories of the Vietnam War he had not recounted in years began surfacing. As the images of rocket attacks and death became clearer, Fischer said his mental and physical health declined. He turned to drinking and developed a tremor in his hands.
It took Fischer years of advocating for himself to finally be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Since then, Fischer has dedicated his retirement to helping other veterans access resources for their own PTSD, especially for those who associate needing support with weakness.
