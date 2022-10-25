Veterans navigate mental health through art therapy

Spending a few hours painting, taking a photograph or playing a musical instrument alongside professionals at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can help a veteran better process mental health issues.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the University of Florida Center for Arts in Medicine started an art therapy program for veterans several years ago.
“Art therapy can be used in two ways; it can be used as therapeutic engagement, where the individual experiences therapeutic benefits from engaging in the art process itself,” said Sarah Stephens, creative arts therapist for the VA. “Or you can use art as a psychotherapy, where the content of the art reflects something that the individual is processing at that point, like a life event or stressors.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.