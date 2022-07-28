Veterans' Memorial Park of The Villages hosts National Korean War Armistice Day ceremony

Members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard proudly marched into the park on Wednesday to begin the annual Korean War Armistice Day ceremony.
“Today we set aside our time to honor those who served our country in Korea from 1950 to 1953,” said Tom Miller, Veterans’ Memorial Park president, and Village of Duval resident. “The men and women who not only fought the determined enemy, but also the elements. May their sacrifices never be forgotten. We also today remember those comrades who never came home.”
Guest speaker and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Heath Davenport walked around the park as she shared the history of the Korean War and her own experience stationed in South Korea after the war. She urged Korean War veterans to share their stories because they are important and should not be forgotten.
“They do refer to it as the Forgotten War, and that’s mainly because World War II was so big and massive, every family was somehow affected,” said Davenport, of the Village of Monarch Grove. “And just a few years later, here comes this Korean War, they didn’t want to hear about it. They didn’t want to know anything about war again. The next war, the Vietnam War, they had no choice, it was being dragged into their television set and they saw that, but not the Korean War. So, it’s kind of sandwiched in there and forgotten, but we need to remember.”
